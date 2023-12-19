Red Bike stations to be shuttered, unavailable in winter months amid staff reductions

CINCINNATI — Red Bikes will be temporarily unavailable through the winter months in Cincinnati while the company itself undergoes staffing changes, the non-profit announced Tuesday.

"This is not where Red Bike imagined operations would be as the system enters the tenth year of service, especially after an exceptional 2023," reads a press release from Red Bike.

Starting January 12, Red Bike stations will be shuttered and the bikes they contain will be unavailable for rent. Red Bike said it plans to reopen service in early spring.

In the meantime, Red Bike will be making "significant staff reductions at that time," though employees will still be working in the shop and field to repair equipment ahead of the spring.

Like they did in 2020 when the service paused for the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Bike said it will work with members to extend passes or refund purchases on a case-by-case basis.

Nearly 140,000 rides were taken on Red Bikes in 2023 and 33% of those rides were from people utilizing the non-profit's income-qualified Red Bike Go program.

Despite that, Red Bike said the revenue from bicycle rentals alone can't sustain its current operations; up to this point, Red Bike has also received contributions from corporate and private sponsors as well as local and federal grants that have enabled the non-profit to function.

The bicycle rental service celebrated its ninth year in Cincinnati in September, when it announced plans to expand Red Bike stations throughout the city. As of September, there were 70 different Red Bike stations within the region, with more planned for the future.

Doug McClintock, Red Bike's executive director, said at the time that Red Bike was still planning a new station in Evanston, with Avondale, Roselawn and Bond Hill next up in the pipeline.

It's unclear whether the newly announced staffing reductions will impact those plans.