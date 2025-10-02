Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Prosecutor: Man threw lit fireworks at people experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI — A man is facing arson charges after prosecutors said he threw fireworks at a couple experiencing homelessness, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich.

A press release from Pillich says 22-year-old Charles Mitchell, a Fairfield resident, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson for the incident, which happened on August 21, 2024.

"Fortunately, the victims were not physically harmed, but there must be justice," said Pillich in the press release. "I will not tolerate acts of violence that prey on the most vulnerable people in our community."

Pillich said the alleged victims were sheltering under the drive-thru of an abandoned bank building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington when Mitchell drove by and threw a canister-shell firework near where the couple was sleeping.

Mitchell was arrested on September 15, over a year later. He was indicted on the charges on September 24. If he's convicted on all charges, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $30,000 bond.

