Prosecutor: Man confined, seriously beat homeowner to burglarize house for nearly 4 hours

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — An Ohio County, Indiana jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from his seemingly random attack on a homeowner during a burglary, according to Lynn Deddens, prosecuting attorney for Ohio and Dearborn counties.

According to a release on Deddens' social media, Marvin Moyers Jr. was found guilty on Tuesday of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, two counts of battery and two counts of theft.

His trial lasted six days before the jury delivered his guilty verdict, Deddens said.

According to Deddens, 39-year-old Moyers broke into a home in Pike Township, Indiana in June 2022.

The homeowner was alerted by the sound of a vehicle running in his driveway; thinking it was one of his friends, the homeowner went to check, Deddens said.

Instead, the he spotted Moyers, holding a table saw he'd intended to steal.

"The victim asked what Moyers Jr. was doing, he put down the saw and attacked the homeowner and began beating him with a deadly weapon," reads the release.

While Deddens' release does not say what kind of weapon Moyers used, it does say Moyers faces additional sentencing enhancements on his charges for his use of a firearm during the crime.

Next, Moyers confined the homeowner on three separate occasions, Deddens said, while he burglarized the home for nearly four hours.

Eventually, the homeowner was able to free himself and run to a neighbor's home for help; Moyers had taken his cell phone, Deddens said.

"This case was disturbing and frightening on so many levels," said Deddens in the press release. "There was no connection between Moyers Jr. and the victim."

Deddens said the beating Moyers gave the homeowner caused him to lose consciousness at least once and caused extreme pain, though the release does not specify the extent of the victims' injuries.

Moyers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1. He could face anywhere from 20 to 80 years in prison for the crime, with the sentencing enhancements applied to his charges.