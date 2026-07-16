Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted for possessing child sex abuse material

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Clermont County man has been indicted on charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material, the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

A release from the prosecutor's office said 24-year-old Timothy C. Waybright was indicted on eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Detectives first became aware of the activity earlier this month.

The release said on July 7, Clermont County Sheriff's Office detectives received a tip claiming Waybright had child sexual abuse material and was communicating with minors through Snapchat.

Detectives identified Waybright on Snapchat and began communicating with him, posing as a 14-year-old girl. The release said during that conversation, Waybright sent sexually explicit images of himself.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Waybright based on evidence gathered throughout their investigation. Waybright was arrested July 8 on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

After his arrest, Waybright admitted to detectives that he possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phones, according to the release. He told detectives he got the material by "adding random people on Snapchat" and having them send explicit pictures and videos.

Two cell phones and a laptop were taken during a search warrant, and the Clermont County Sheriff's Office Surveillance Analysis and Forensic Evidence Unit identified "numerous files believed to contain child sexual abuse material" on them.

According to the release, detectives do not believe any of the children depicted are from Clermont County. The sheriff's office is working to identify the children involved.

Waybright is held in the Clermont County Jail with no bond and is set to appear in front of a judge Friday.