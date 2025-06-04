Programs offering free meals for children in the Tri-State this summer

CINCINNATI — Thousands of children throughout the Tri-State area rely on free or reduced-cost lunches during the school year, but when school lets out and summertime begins, special programs are important to helping those students maintain consistent access to nutritious meals.
Those programs are often run by school districts, but in some cases non-profit organizations also have their own avenues to get free meals to children.
If you offer a free summer meal program for children and your organization is not listed below, email me at Felicia.Jordan@wcpo.com to be added to this list.
Here's a list of places where kids can get access to free, nutritious meals this summer.
In Southwest Ohio:
- Cincinnati Public Schools Summer EBT Program
- All CPS students who live in a household receiving SNAP, OWF or if income-eligible and receiving Medicaid are automatically enrolled in this program.
- The program provides families with an Ohio Direction Card or benefit card, where a one-time benefit of $120 per child will be loaded.
- Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School — 8101 Hamilton Avenue
- Program runs Monday through Thursday from June 2 to June 26, then Tuesday through Thursday July 22 through July 31.
- Breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Cincinnati Public Library locations
- Avondale:, opens a new window Meal 12:30-1:30 p.m.| Snack 3:30-4 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Bond Hill:, opens a new window Meal 12:45-1:45 p.m. | Snack 4-5 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 13)
- Cheviot:, opens a new window Meal Noon-1 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Clifton: Meal 3-4 p.m. (May 29-Aug. 15)
- College Hill:, opens a new window Meal 1-1:30 p.m. (May 23-Aug.17)
- Corryville: Meal 12:30-1 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Covedale:, opens a new window Meal 3-4 p.m. | Snack Noon-1 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Deer Park:, opens a new window Meal 12:30-1:30 p.m. (May 22-Aug. 11)
- Elmwood Place, opens a new window: Meal 12:30-1 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 12)
- Forest Park: Meal 4-5 p.m. (May 27-Aug. 17)
- Groesbeck:, opens a new window Meal 12:30-1 p.m. (May 23-Aug.13)
- Madisonville:, opens a new window Meal 2-2:45 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Mt. Healthy: Meal 3-3:45 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Northside:, opens a new window Meal 3:30-4 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 18)
- Price Hill:, opens a new window Meal 1-2 p.m. Monday-Friday & 3-4 p.m. Saturday | Snack 4-5 p.m. Monday-Friday & 11 a.m.-noon Saturday (May 23-Aug. 19)*
- St. Bernard, opens a new window: Meal 2:15-3 p.m. (May 23-Aug.12)
- Walnut Hills, opens a new window: Meal 3:15-4 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- West End: Meal 1:15-1:45 p.m. | Snack 4:15-4:45 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- Westwood: Meal 3-5 p.m. (May 23-Aug. 19)
- The Middie Meal Machine
- Operates Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Food truck that travels across multiple locations in the Middletown area. Click here to see its daily menu and location.
In Northern Kentucky:
- Newport Intermediate and Newport High School
- Available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 3 through July 2
- Kenton County School District
- Times and dates vary based on location
- Cambridge Square in Covington and Summit View Academy are both offering morning breakfast as well
- Campbell County School District
- Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis
- Times and dates vary based on location
- You can also check the map below to search Northern Kentucky locations serving summer meals and snacks through the SUN Meals program
