Programs offering free meals for children in the Tri-State this summer

CINCINNATI — Thousands of children throughout the Tri-State area rely on free or reduced-cost lunches during the school year, but when school lets out and summertime begins, special programs are important to helping those students maintain consistent access to nutritious meals.

Those programs are often run by school districts, but in some cases non-profit organizations also have their own avenues to get free meals to children.

If you offer a free summer meal program for children and your organization is not listed below, email me at Felicia.Jordan@wcpo.com to be added to this list.

Here's a list of places where kids can get access to free, nutritious meals this summer.

In Southwest Ohio:



In Northern Kentucky:

Newport Intermediate and Newport High School

Available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 3 through July 2

Kenton County School District

Times and dates vary based on location Cambridge Square in Covington and Summit View Academy are both offering morning breakfast as well

Campbell County School District

Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis Times and dates vary based on location

You can also check the map below to search Northern Kentucky locations serving summer meals and snacks through the SUN Meals program



