Programs, businesses step up to help SNAP recipients as uncertainty around benefits continues

CINCINNATI — The federal government announced Monday that it will now pay 50 percent of SNAP benefits in November during the ongoing government shutdown. The Trump administration had until Monday to tell two federal judges its plans to restore funding.

Here in the Tri-State, hundreds of thousands of families and individuals rely on SNAP. In Hamilton County alone, 97,000 residents rely on SNAP, with 45% being children.

Kim Brinagar has received SNAP benefits for some time now, but it wasn’t until recently that she felt the need to visit the food bank.

“I said, save it for somebody who needs it, I don’t need it. But now, it’s different,” Brinagar said.

I spoke with Brinagar before the federal government's announcement Monday. I asked her how the uncertainty made her feel.

“Depressing,” Brinagar said. “Not knowing if you’re even gonna get your stamps back.”

Watch: How businesses are contributing to SNAP benefit recipients

Businesses provide food, gift cards and more to help SNAP recipients

It’s still unknown how much individuals will be receiving and when the funding will appear on their cards, a process that can take up to two weeks in some states.

In the meantime, food assistance resources like Freestore Foodbank are seeing an influx of customers, and not just SNAP recipients.

“You know, some of the families are gonna be new to us. These are families that have been furloughed or laid off,” said Kurt Reiber, CEO and President of the Freestore Food Bank. “So many families are living paycheck to paycheck in the 20 counties served by the Freestore that when they miss a paycheck, some things start to slip.”

On Monday, Freestore Foodbank began its holiday food distribution at its Liberty Street Market. Families could pick up a full turkey, all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal and enough food to hold them over for the month.

“Our team is going to provide 20 to 30 percent more food,” Reiber said. “That way it’ll help them bridge the gap between their two benefit checks.”

And it’s not just food banks and assistance programs stepping up. Several local businesses across Greater Cincinnati are pitching in, too.

Bike Trail Books in Loveland is giving Kroger gift cards to anyone in need, no questions asked.

“You don’t know who needs help, and I think we’re often surprised at the folks in our community who need our help,” said Brooke Hathaway Desantis, the owner of Bike Trail Books. “And how scary must that be to not have money in your bank account, on this debit card that you’re used to.”

Hathaway Desantis said they’ve given out around 60 gift cards since Thursday and raised over $5,000 from the community to buy more.

But she said the experience is still bittersweet.

“I’m frustrated that we’re the ones stepping into this when it's not within our core competency, it’s not what we’re good at and we’re already facing pressures like high tariffs,” Hathaway Desantis said. “But of course we’re gonna do it. Neighborhood and local bookstores care about their community, so we’ll step up when needed.”

Other local businesses like Works Pizza Co. are also helping out by providing free meals to any kids in need.

SNAP recipients like Brinagar say they notice the effort and community coming together, and it’s greatly appreciated.

“It’s a blessing. Because, even like a lot of these people, they might not admit it, but they need this food,” Brinagar said.

If you want to donate to Bike Trail Books' Kroger gift card initiative, you can either drop off a gift card in-store or donate online.

To donate or volunteer with Freestore Foodbank, you can visit their website. Reiber said if you have anything to spare, now is the time to help.

If you’re in need of food, Freestore will host its holiday meal distributions throughout the month of November.

Here's a full list of distributions:

Customer Connection Center – Liberty Street Market

Nov. 3 through Nov. 26

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

The Bea Taylor Market

Freestore Foodbank Community Resource & Distribution Center

Nov.4 through Nov. 26

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Off-site food distributions:



Reds Youth Academy: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20

Florence Yall's: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Covington Campus: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9