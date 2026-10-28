President Trump returns to Ohio to rally voters in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — President Donald Trump will return to Ohio on Wednesday to rally support for the state's GOP candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Doors open for the event at 3:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 3:30 p.m. The president is expected to take the stage at the Shoemaker Center on Ohio University's Chillicothe campus and deliver remarks at 7 p.m.

Wednesday's visit marks the third time Trump has appeared in Ohio for a midterm rally.

On Oct. 3, Trump appeared before a crowd at Butler High School in Vandalia, where he endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Senate candidate John Husted. At this event, the president urged supporters to hit the polls as if they were voting for him.

Before the Vandalia rally, WCPO's Tanya O'Rourke spoke with Trump for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview.

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The Vandalia rally highlighted several issues Republicans hope will resonate with voters in the final weeks before Election Day like immigration, gas prices and data centers. Trump said if Husted is elected he will automatically pass the Rate Payer Protection Act targeting Data Center electricity costs.

Trump's second appearance in Ohio was on Oct. 12 in Youngstown. During his remarks, Trump focused heavily on the economy, arguing the country is entering a new period of prosperity. He pointed to economic development projects and manufacturing growth in Ohio as evidence that his policies are producing results.

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"After years of steel mills and factories closing across Ohio, our steel industry is roaring back to life, manufacturing is booming and American exports have soared to the highest level," Trump told the crowd during the Youngstown rally.

Ohio remains a key battleground this election cycle, with both parties closely watching the governor's race and the Senate contest as control of Congress and statewide offices hangs in the balance.

WCPO will provide live coverage of Trump's visit to Chillicothe, check back with us for updates.