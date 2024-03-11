President of Moeller High School arrested in Nashville

CINCINNATI — The president of Archbishop Moeller High School was arrested in Nashville Sunday and now faces multiple charges, according to court records in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Court records show James Marshall Hyzdu was arrested on March 10 and charged with one count of criminal trespassing, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of public intoxication.

An arrest report shows police were called to a bar on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. on March 9. When they got there, security for the bar said Hyzdu "came into the bar and began following women around, making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with the defendant."

Security removed Hyzdu from the bar, but he came back, according to the arrest report. He returned and was removed from the bar multiple times, the police report says.

"The defendant continued to enter the location, approximately six times, even changing his clothing to change appearance," wrote an officer in the arrest report.

When police arrived after security called them, officers noted Hyzdu was highly intoxicated, according to the arrest report. They wrote they took him into custody because they believed him to be a danger to himself and others; he was officially arrested the next day, on March 10, court records show.

WCPO reached out to multiple spokespeople with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, but have not yet heard back.