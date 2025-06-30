Power outage impacts Kings Island, some rides closed until power is restored

MASON, Ohio — A power outage Monday morning is impacting rides at Kings Island, according to an announcement from the park.

The outage is impacting "much of the park," and while crews are actively working on solving the problem, Kings Island said select rides are closed.

Those rides will reopen once power is restored.

"Our team will continue to provide the best possible experience for our guests today," park officials wrote on social media.

Any ticket purchased for today will be valid for any other operational day this season as well, for those who may decide to stay home instead.

Kings Island did not say what may have caused the power outage; officials have not said whether the outage originated in the park or outside of the park.