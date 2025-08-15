Sharonville PD: Police pursuit ends in car catching fire, 3 in custody

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Three people are in custody after a police pursuit involving a vehicle connected to two Cincinnati shootings.

Sharonville police said in a release they were alerted by the ATF that a silver Ford Explorer wanted for questioning had been seen in the area. Police said officers located the vehicle, which had been identified by Flock license plate reader cameras, in the 11000 block of Lebanon Road at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, Sharonville police said the driver took off. Police then followed the car onto I-275 and I-71 until it got off on Montgomery Road.

Police said the car eventually suffered engine failure and caught fire neat the intersection of Orchard and Ohio avenues in Silverton. The three people inside ran from the car, but were found by officers.

Sharonville police said no one was injured in the pursuit. However, the car did hit multiple vehicles, causing minor damage.

Both the ATF and Sharonville police are investigating the incident.