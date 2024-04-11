'This is my calling': Xavier student working to become nurse to help children like her

CINCINNATI — Lydia Butler is a happy freshman at Xavier University. She's studying to become a nurse, hoping to work at Cincinnati Children's.

Her life sounds pretty normal, which is actually what makes her story so unique.

"I was born with a congenital heart defect. It's called tricuspid atresia," Butler said.

Butler had three open heart surgeries as a small child, spending countless hours being treated and cared for at the place where she dreams of one day working.

In fact, she's still a patient at Cincinnati Children's. She's healthy now but needs regular checkups.

Some people might think after being in a hospital for so long a person would never want to see the inside of one again. But Butler can't wait to get back and be a beacon of light for kids just like her.

"I've been the patient," she said. "And now I want to be the nurse. ... I know what it's like to be in a hospital bed and kind of not know what's coming next. And so I would hope that my story could help patients feel a little more hopeful, not as scared."

Dr. Allison Divanovic has been Butler's doctor her entire life. She agrees with her assessment that she'll be a good example for patients.

"I think those who have had those unique experiences, kind of bring even greater aspects of compassion and empathy to patients," Divanovic said.

Nancy Matre, a senior teaching professor at Xavier, said Butler's positive attitude is a bonus.

"It's amazing to me that she has the sunny personality that she has anyway," Matre said. "There's no bitterness. I mean being in surgery and in hospitals for so long as a little child and to not kind of be angry about that in any way but to just be very optimistic about everything."

For Butler, she said her faith and her experiences have led her to decide to take what some might consider a tough break in life and turn it into something positive.

"I am a Christian," said Butler. "And for me, I think this is my calling. I truly think that God gave me the situation so I could take it and help other people with it. Like, truly, I have always said to my mom. This is my calling. I've never doubted it."