'They're such different-looking things' | Union seniors experience Tesla Cybertruck up close

UNION, Ky. — Residents at StoryPoint Senior Living in Union experienced a unique visit from four Tesla Cybertruck owners, marking the first time many had seen the futuristic-looking vehicle.

The event was inspired by a recent excursion residents went on, said Clinton Spaulding, life enrichment director at StoryPoint Union.

“Lately, we’ve been seeing Cybertrucks more and more passing us on the freeway,” he said.

Spaulding said the conversation, which started with grandparents who drove horses and buggies, spiraled into a conversation about the evolution of transportation.

“Our residents have gotten to witness that evolution firsthand,” he said.

He posted on Facebook asking whether any Tesla owners would be willing to give the Union seniors an up-close look.

On Thursday, four arrived at the front of the building.

Watch the video of residents seeing Cybertrucks:

'I thought it was something from outer space': Senior citizens see, touch, drive cybertrucks for first time

For residents, it was a mix of surprise, confusion and amazement.

"They’re such different-looking things," Marla Smoot said.

Betty Bentle got in the passenger seat of a matte Black truck, and was amazed by the sleek design and steering wheel, describing it as “different and unusual.”

For Joyce Herod, the trip elicited memories of her late heaven. She said he studied at General Motors Institute back in the 1950s.

The Cybertruck was reminiscent of his drawings as a young engineering student trying to improve design sleekness.

“He would have loved this,” she said.

The visit not only satisfied the residents' curiosity but also served as a reminder that even seniors are still learning.

“Seeing the community have an overwhelming positive response to bringing this to our residents was just kind of a surreal moment to see the impact that it has and hopefully changes the stigma on senior living a little bit,” said Spaulding.