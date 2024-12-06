The Beat Goes On: Heart transplant recipient at Christ Hospital to honor donor, help others with new nonprofit

CINCINNATI — Venita Turner has a giving heart — a heart for service and loving the Lord. And Turner's heart is brand new.

On Dec. 8, 2023, a Missouri man named Gregory lost his life. That same day, surgeons at The Christ Hospital placed his heart in Venita's chest, and it's been beating strong and true ever since.

"I instantly started praying for this family," Turner said. "They was gonna eventually have to lose somebody for me to live, so I struggled with that for days."

Turner said she always takes care of what is another's. And even though that heart officially belongs to her now, she looks at it as the precious gift it is, still belonging to Gregory. So, she said, she will treat it like gold.

It is that strong heart in her chest giving her energy and her love of giving back that is fueling her to start The Beat Goes On.

Turner talked to her surgeons at Christ Hospital about what was needed most.

She learned that heart transplant patients who don't live in Cincinnati need a free, safe and clean space to live in the days and weeks following their transplant. Often, they will have doctor visits or therapy that require they be at the hospital as an outpatient client. Traveling to and from the hospital from 40 miles away or more isn't always convenient.

So Turner's 501c3 will fund a home close to the hospital where transplant patients can stay at no cost.

"We will provide housing to heart transplant patients who travel more than 40 miles from Christ Hospital," Turner said. "Because we want to lift the burden of them having to worry about getting to their appointments."

Dr. Geetha Bhat said the heart transplant program at Christ Hospital is growing quickly and bringing patients from Columbus and Louisville. A home, much like the Ronald McDonald House, would be extremely helpful.

"It's gonna be a service not just to our community but beyond it — to the region," Bhat said. "So I think it's a very helpful thing for patients."

When Turner buys that house, she plans to call it Gregory's House in homage to her donor. She said she can already see the sign on the wall with his picture and a caption explaining how he saved her life.

The first fundraiser for The Beat Goes On is Sunday, Dec. 8 — the one-year anniversary of her heart transplant. It will be 2-5 p.m. at 615 Main Street in Cincinnati. Visit her websitehere for more information or to donate.