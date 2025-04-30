'She's very easy to love' | Dog shot in head finds forever home with Bellevue couple

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A dog shot in the head last month has found her fur-ever home.

Miss Scarlet, a 2-year-old pitbull mix, was shot in Lincoln Heights in March when she got loose from her chain and wandered into a neighbor's yard. Now, she gets to relax and recover in her new Bellevue home with owners Tim and Julia Gottschalk.

The Gottschalks said they already had a cat, Chloe, but as soon as they started fostering Miss Scarlet, they realized "she's very easy to love," Julia said.

"I knew right away," Julia said.

WATCH: Miss Scarlet enjoys her forever home with the Gottschalks

Dog shot in head in Lincoln Heights finds forever home

Miss Scarlet — and her eight puppies — arrived at SPCA Cincinnati thanks to Natalie Lotspeich, a volunteer who also owns the grooming salon Dog Depot. When the dog was shot, officers went to Lotspeich, whose salon is across from the police station, for help.

While the woman caring for Miss Scarlet couldn't afford to pay for emergency care, Lotspeich took it upon herself to take the pup to Care Center Cincinnati.

"It is a miracle that dog survived," Lotspeich told us after the shooting.

Not only did Miss Scarlet survive the bullet that traveled into her head, through her shoulder and out of her chest, she had a fairly quick recovery. When SPCA Cincinnati started looking for fosters, the Gottschalks answered the call.

SPCA Cincinnati CEO Chris Seelbach calls what happened next a "foster fail." The Gottschalks knew they couldn't just foster Miss Scarlet — they were destined to keep her in their home. She officially became a member of their household on Monday.

"We failed and we're happy with that," said Tim.