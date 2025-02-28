'She left a beautiful legacy' | Hamilton County to rename street after late foster advocate

CINCINNATI — A champion for our most vulnerable kids — that's how Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus remembers Patricia McCollum, the woman killed alongside her two adopted children in her College Hill home last fall.

In October, McCollum and her two adopted children — 32-year-old DJ and 11-year-old Kaydence — were found dead inside her home.

Police said they were stabbed to death by Anthony Mathis, McCollum's son-in-law. Mathis, 66, died from self-inflicted stab wounds at UC Medical Center after an hours-long SWAT standoff with Cincinnati police.

"She was like our real-life Superwoman," said DeRonn McCollum, her grandson.

Patricia McCollum, who also went by Ms. Pat, was known for her advocacy for foster children. Her family said Ms. Pat adopted more than 60 children throughout her life.

"She was full of love, she spoiled everybody," DeRonn McCollum said.

Hamilton County to rename street after community foster advocate

Ms. Pat's daughter, Detra, said her mother was also loving of others.

"I've never remembered a time where we didn't have children around, or somebody," Detra McCollum said.

Detra McCollum said her mother's advocacy for foster children inspired her to foster kids of her own.

Detra and DeRonn McCollum said they're at peace with her death.

"God doesn't make any mistakes, you know, we're born to die." DeRonn McCollum said.

They said they miss her dearly, but added that her memory lives on.

"She left a beautiful legacy," Detra McCollum said.

It's not just Ms. Pat's family that's trying to honor that legacy. On Wednesday at the State of the County address, Driehaus announced the commissioner's plans to honor Patricia McCollum.

Driehaus said the Mercy Health building in Bond Hill would soon become the central campus for county employees. Driehaus said they plan to rename the street leading up to the building "Pat McCollum Way."

"I think it's a reminder to all of us that there's something we can all do to make a difference in the lives of one of these kids," Driehaus said.

Driehaus said they chose to rename that street because the building will soon be the main hub for the county's Jobs and Family Services, a department McCollum worked with often to help foster kids.

"It was just a no-brainer," Driehaus said.

Driehaus said county leaders are working with the City of Cincinnati to make sure the street is renamed by the end of the year. She said they hope to move their employees into the building by the end of the year.

In the meantime, McCollum's family said they're grateful that she will continue to be remembered.

"You won't have no choice but to say Pat McCollum," Detra McCollum said.

"They're going to be sending mail to Pat McCollum Way," DeRonn McCollum added.