Same shirt, different year| Pleasant Run Middle School teacher wears exact same shirt every picture day

CINCINNATI — Since 1997, Jon South has taught sixth-grade science at Pleasant Run Middle School. For 17 of those years, he has worn the same shirt for picture day — an accident-turned-tradition.

"The first year I did this, in 2007, I just wore this shirt," South said. "The next year, 2008, I just happened to wear the same shirt at the same time, and when I saw that picture, I'm like okay, I'm going to continue this."

Provided

Not only is the tradition funny, but it's also allowed South to stay connected with students throughout his long teaching career. He said he's been at it so long he's now teaching his first-year students' children.

"I think it's funny — never seen someone wear the same shirt from 2007 to 2024," sixth grader Silas Murray said.

While the picture day tradition is fun, South's real focus every year is on making science fun for his classes.

"They really enjoy some of the activities," South said. "I have an advantage with science, it's just, there's more to mess around with or to experiment with."

WCPO

His students told us "Mr. South" is a great teacher who keeps them engaged.

"Honestly, this is the most fun I've had in any science class — the most fun I've had in school in probably like two years," student Noah Borger said.

South said both his teaching and actual style will remain the same until he finishes out his career.

"Eight more years, I'll carry this out," said South. "What will I do afterward? I don't know."