Opening Day Eve: One fan is celebrating his favorite day with a party benefiting the Reds Community Fund

CINCINNATI — Every Cincinnati resident knows that Reds Opening Day is its own holiday in the city. For Randy Freking, Opening Day Eve is Christmas.

Each year for the past twelve years, Freking has hosted the Reds Opening Day Eve party benefiting his favorite charity, the Reds Community Fund.

Freking says at first, this was just a party for friends. Then, "about 12 years ago, my wife and I said to the other, 'Hey, why don't we do it and benefit a charity?'"

Now, 500 people come together to celebrate Reds baseball. The mascots are there, as well as players and Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

Over the years, the party has raised about $400,000 for the Community Fund. He's hoping to get to $1 million someday soon. While some may see the fund as something that just builds baseball fields, Freking said there's so much more to it.

"We have a lot of programming out of the Reds Community Fund," Freking said. "(They teach) leadership skills, things like etiquette and ACT, SAT prep."

Freking remembers the story of a student who first scored a 17 on his ACT. Through the help of the Reds Community Fund, he was able to get his score up to a 29.

"Frankly, the Reds Community Fund doesn't blow its horn about the successes they've had with children," he said. "There's thousands of kids. that go through the Reds Community Fund every year. And these are kids that are underserved, and they really need the community's help."

This year's Opening Day Eve party is at a new location, the Moerlein Lager House. For $49, Freking said, it's a bargain.

"(It) includes drinks, includes appetizers," Freking said. "We've got great entertainment. DJ Toad, Molly Wellman the mixologist ... Mo Egger will make an appearance. Marty Brenneman will be here. Probably a few Reds players. It's the best party of the year."

And he levies this challenge: "If you are a Reds fan and you do not have fun at this party, I will gladly refund your money."

