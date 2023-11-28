More than 100 Tri-State organization participate in Cincinnati Gives Challenge kickstarting Giving Tuesday

SILVERTON, Ohio — The holiday season continues this week with Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. The global generosity movement is kickstarted in the Queen City by the Cincinnati Gives Challenge, a competition presented by Cincinnati Magazine that brings together more than 100 charities raising money for their organizations.

The challenge started at 5 p.m Monday and continues until 5 p.m Dec. 7.

"I mean nonprofits were struggling before COVID, and I think they’re still trying to rebound," said Cincinnati Magazine publisher Ivy Bayer.

Bayer said the nonprofit sector is what makes Cincinnati so vibrant.

"When we started in 2016, I was laser-focused on raising as much money as we possibly could, and it’s been amazing. We’ve raised over $2.2 million since we started. What I didn’t realize is that the nonprofits need to expand their reach. They need to be able to share their mission," she said.

Bayer said they hope to top $2.5 million for the eighth annual challenge.

Giving Voice Foundation is participating for the first time this year.

"Giving Voice Foundation is a grassroots local organization that works to bring direct programming to folks living with dementia and their families and we do that in partnerships with arts organizations, music and movement facilitators, yoga instructors, flower arrangers and then support groups," said president/co-founder Christian Gausvik.

Gausvik said the organization was founded in 2019 but had been working in the community since 2016. They help hundreds of families each year.

"All of our local programming is free, and so we really depend on donations from the community from our big fundraising events to continue to support the work," he said.

Another organization hoping to increase its exposure is Do It for Jack, a charity that started last year.

"Our main goal is education but more about the recreational use [of fentanyl]," president Stephanie Quehl said. "Fentanyl knows no boundaries."

Quehl's mission was inspired by tragedy.

"Our son, Jack, he had moved to Baltimore for his new job. Two months later he died from fentanyl poisoning," said Tom Quehl, Stephanie's husband.

The couple said Jack and one of his friends both died from fentanyl poisoning. Jack was 24 years old.

"He didn’t go out that night with his friends intending to die," Stephanie said.

Now, they work to educate children and parents about the dangers of the deadly drug.

"The goal is to create a longer documentary and develop a toolkit for younger professionals to go out and spread the message," Tom said. "We’re getting older, so when we talk to high school kids or even grade school kids, the message is powerful, but to have someone closer to their age helps so much more."

Another goal is to grow their organization outside of Cincinnati and equip teachers with their education toolkit.

Procter & Gamble Community Relations Manager Barbara Hauser said it’s important for the community to support their non-profits.

"We care about the community. We care about nonprofit organizations. We care about the work that they’re doing to really impact the community," Hauser said.

This is the company’s seventh year sponsoring the event.

"I think it really brings the community together, the nonprofit organizations," Hauser said. "Sometimes they might feel like they’re alone out there, like trying to fundraise and this is an opportunity for them to come together."

Procter & Gamble has chipped in $35,000 in prize money for the challenge. There will be five grand prize winners and daily prizes given out.

All of the charities keep the money they raise, and the charities that raise the most will get extra prizes for their cause.

To see what charities are participating and to make a donation visit the Cincinnati Gives Challenge website.