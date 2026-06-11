MILFORD, Ohio — More than 1,000 kids are spending less time on tablets this summer and more time outdoors at Cincy Nature Center, where the second week of camp is now underway.

For campers, summer break means stepping outside into nature — from hiking trails to plants, fish, tadpoles and turtles.

"Children are learning by doing, they're learning by experiencing, they have their hands on things, they're seeing the real thing, exploring the real thing, and then they get to learn as they go too," said Anne Horne, public engagement manager and summer camp director at Cincy Nature Center.

WATCH: How learning goes far beyond the classroom

More than 1,000 kids trade screen time for nature this summer at Cincy Nature Center

Cincy Nature was voted the best summer camp in Cincinnati, and every week is built around a new theme.

"So whether that's like seeing a snake for the first time or touching a plant that they were scared was going to be itchy, or yeah, any of those experiences where it's like their first like moments of wonder about something," said Sydney Robinson, assistant camp director at Cincy Nature Center.

Robinson said the social interaction helps kids in the long run.

"I just think it's important for the kids to be outside and, like, not only getting hands-on with nature, but getting to spend time with each other," Robinson said.

Children's Hospital physician Nick DeBlasio said activities like summer camp are a great way for kids to be active and healthy.

"The concern is always for kids who have excessive screen time," DeBlasio said. "What we see is that can really impact mental health, so you know we have higher risk of anxiety, depression for kids who are on the tablet, you know, for excessive hours a day."

Experts say the benefits go beyond just fun.

"It's just a really special experience, you know," Robinson said.

Registration is still open for summer camp. More information can be found here.