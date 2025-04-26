'It's not just about running' | Blind runner to add Flying Pig half marathon to impressive running resume

CINCINNATI — Angie Moran is traveling from Richmond, Virginia, to Cincinnati to run the Flying Pig half-marathon for the first time, adding to her impressive running resume that already includes six marathons and two Boston Marathon finishes.

"It's not just about running, it's about experiencing another city," Moran said.

The half-marathon happens to be her favorite distance. She is excited to experience the Flying Pig's famous course despite being blind since childhood.

For this race, Moran will be guided by Steve Atey, who has never been a guide before nor run in the Flying Pig himself. The pair has been training together regularly to prepare for the event.

"With Angie, I'll run a couple times a week, usually," Atey said.

Their success depends on precise communication between runner and guide, which Atey describes as a specialized language they've developed through practice.

Get an inside look at Moran and Atey's partnership in the video below:

"When we first started doing it, it took a lot of attention and concentration," he said. "It's almost like a routine. Almost like an airplane and a controller or something like that. If you're coming up on a curb, you'll say 'cut out' or 'step down.'"

As they count down to race day, both Moran and Atey hope their partnership shows others what's possible when determination meets opportunity.

"Being blind or not doesn't make a difference. I'm just running a half marathon with a friend," Atey said.

Moran's message is equally as powerful for anyone facing challenges.

"There's always a way to accomplish our dreams," she said.

The Flying Pig half marathon kicks off Sunday, May 4, at the same time as the full marathon.