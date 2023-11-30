'It's a basic hygienic need': New nonprofit provides free hair care for seniors

LOVELAND, Ohio — A new nonprofit aims to ensure hair care is treated as health care for seniors across the Tri-State.

“It's a basic hygienic need, I believe,” said Ashley Warner, who launched The Geriatric Hair Care Organization as a nonprofit in September.

Warner provides free haircuts, washes, styling and scalp treatments for seniors who otherwise cannot afford them.

She was inspired by her work with older clients inside nursing facilities, after realizing that many could not afford hair care, especially while on Medicaid.

Many of these clients had scalp conditions and matting that had been left untreated, since older clients cannot always do their own hair.

“It's more rare that I don't have somebody with cradle cap,” she said.

In nursing facilities, the burden of hair care often falls on nurses and aids, who often are not professionally trained in hair work.

“When you're short-staffed or things are going on, that entails some things having to prioritize and maybe brushing the hair and detangling isn't always that,” she said.

On Thursday, Betty, a resident at a care facility in Loveland, got her first professional hair wash in decades.

“The aides usually do it,” Betty said. “I can't do it because I can't get soap or water in my eyes.”

Betty gets her hair cut, but avoids the wash because of the extra cost. Now, she’ll be able to get her hair washed during each appointment with Warner for free.

“I get emotional responses,” Warner said. “Sometimes they will cry. If family is present, they will cry. They always say, ‘I feel like myself again.’”

“It feels really good,” Betty said. “You have to sit down and think, ‘Wow that's me?’”

Warner currently works inside care facilities in Clermont County and serves clients who reach out needing help. She’s hoping new sponsors can help her expand further.

“It may seem trivial, like it's just a haircut,” Warner said. “But it really is something more than that. It’s their identity.”

If you want to support the organization, or request an appointment, you can visit Warner’s website here.

Warner said Krispy Kreme is leading a nationwide fundraiser for the organization now through Dec. 29.

On December 16, Warner said fundraisers will pop up at Christmas in Loveland and at the Chipotle location on Romar Drive in Milford.