'I'm indebted to them forever': Man reunites with Colerain officers who saved his life 4 months later

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A walking miracle. That’s what one man is calling himself after his life was saved in April by police and first responders in Colerain Township.

William "Greg" Adams and his family on Friday got to meet the officers who sprang into action and helped save his life four months ago.

“I'm a walking miracle, that these people were able to help me to get to a point and then get me to the hospital, and everyone here saved my life,” Adams said. “And it's just words aren't enough … I'm indebted to them forever.”

Adams said it was emotional to walk into the department, coming face-to-face with those who helped him.

“That's the first time that I’ve met these people, and it’s just ... I'm an emotional person, and it was just, it felt good to finally meet somebody that was as caring as these people were,” he said.

WCPO William "Greg" Adams meets the Colerain officers that saved his life back in April after he suffered a near fatal cardiac event.

Adams was driving with his family on I-275 East to his grandson's basketball game when he suffered a potentially fatal cardiac event on April 6, 2024.

“He was not responsive at all. I then started CPR,” said Rhonda Gordon, a family member who recalled the incident. “I heard nothing. Like I didn't hear the police pull up or anything. I was so focused on him.”

With the help of two bystanders, the Adams family was able to get the car safely off the road and start CPR. Colerain Police showed up to help shortly after.

“At that time, I was doing CPR and put my hand down. I thought (one of the bystanders who stopped to help) was still there. But it was our Sgt. Renner. And his hand was just like an angel's hand. And then I looked around to see all the other officers and it was just like angels had arrived,” Gordon said.

WCPO Adams with his family member and two bystanders that helped save his life after a near fatal cardiac event.

Adams had 100% blockage in his heart and was not expected to survive.

“(My doctor) said he’s had 10 cases similar to mine, and I'm the only survivor,” Adams said.

Adams believes that God has him here for a reason, and whatever that reason is, he is glad to do it. And in the meantime, he’s excited to enjoy life.

“I'm just going to enjoy life with family, make new friends, whatever needs to be done. I'm there,” he said. “I'm so thankful and grateful and so many loving new friends that I've met. It brings another new way of life, and I'm just happy to be here and be a part of it.”

Adams said he has recovered well and spends much of his time golfing. The Colerain Police Department has even asked him to join their golf team, which he has gladly accepted.

WCPO William "Greg" Adams meets the Colerain officers that saved his life back in April after he suffered a near fatal cardiac event.

