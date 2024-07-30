'I want to help as many kids as possible': Sneakerball supports outreach programs in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Would you pair sneakers with a tuxedo or ballgown?

Maybe not typically, but that's the idea behind the Sneakerball, being held on August 10 at TQL stadium. Hosted by BTS, the event supports the organization's outreach programs in the community.

Matt Tomamichel, owner of Corporate, a sneaker boutique shop in Hyde Park, Indianapolis and Dayton, started BTS. It stands for Bigger Than Sneakers because, he said, issues in the community are often much more important than what we wear on our feet.

"I want to help as many kids as possible," says Tomamichel. "We need our kids to understand community, we need them to understand what it takes to be successful, to have significance and really grow in our community."

One sponsored event is the BTS Academy, where local high school students go to class in the summertime to learn how to start and run their own business.

But BTS also sponsors back-to-school block parties, clothing drives and winter coat distributions.

The Sneakerball will support all of those programs and more. But Tomamichel said it's also a great way to get dressed up and go out in Cincinnati and experience fun like you may not have before.

"The diversity of Cincinnati is on full display at our event," says Tomamichel. "You're getting everybody to come together for a cause and have a great time. You're seeing shoes that maybe you haven't ever seen. And ...everything goes back to our community."

The Sneakerball is August 10th at TQL Stadium. Click here for a link to the event page and to buy tickets.