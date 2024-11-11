Watch Now
'Dogs are emotional support' | SPCA Cincinnati program helps connect veterans with fur-ever friends

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati SPCA hosted its 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebration to recognize local veterans and active military for their service.

Veterans were provided meals and heard remarks from Sylvester Bullucks, a two-time Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. They were also given information about VA Benefits and the Honor Flight while enjoying rubs from dogs at the shelter.

"Dogs are emotional support for a lot of our veterans," said Denise Jones, SPCA Cincinnati's director of operations. "They go into our lives, and they bring such joy and happiness, and it could fill a spot that's missing for us, so we like to bring the dogs to the ceremonies so that other people can experience the love of dogs that they don't have any at home."

Cincinnati SPCA hopes to connect veterans with a forever friend through its Veteran Pet Adoption Sponsorship. The program allows veterans to adopt pets for free to help them adapt to civilian life.

SPCA Cincinnati Veteran Pet Adoption Sponsorship

"It's a natural progression for me to come here and to help out," Navy veteran Bob Menth said. "I do a lot of mobile adoptions where I go out and it's a thrill when they get adopted, knowing they're going to go to a good home, so it's it's a very rewarding job."

Through this program, veterans can adopt any dog, cat or small animal. Those interested in adopting a dog can receive a free eight-week training to ensure the pair is a perfect fit for a forever home.

Sponsorships are $425 a month with an option of donating $5,000 a year. For more information on how to become a sponsor and donate visit spcacincinnati.org.

