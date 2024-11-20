Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House asks community to 'Send A Snowflake' to brighten families' spirits

CINCINNATI — For the fourth year in a row, the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati is asking community members to lend their names to snowflakes that hang on their windows and walls, making it a brighter place for those staying in the House throughout the holidays.

The Send A Snowflake campaign doesn't cost any money.

"It's absolutely free," said Sarah Curry, the Ronald McDonald House's communications manager. "We just want the snowflakes. We want to put them on the windows, we want to cover the windows, we want to really blanket our entire house."

The families that stay at Ronald McDonald House have a child receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. Those stays can often last weeks. And when people are away from their homes during the holidays, life can seem a little bit tougher. The snowflake campaign, Curry said, helps lighten the space and lets its residents know that people care about them.

"What it does for our families is remind them that people who don't even know them know they're here, right here in Cincinnati, and they care about them," Curry said.

You can add your name to a snowflake through Nov. 26.