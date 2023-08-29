Cincinnati church hosts affordable ballet lessons that give everyone a chance to dance

CINCINNATI — In the basement of College Hill Presbyterian Church is a brightly lit space with mirrors flanking the walls and a ballet bar in the center of the room.

This is the home of Jesus University Ballet.

On this particular day, 11-year-old Arianna Williams stands poised waiting for her music to be played. She's here to practice her solo.

"If I'm having a bad day, I come to dance and it's all gone," the sixth-grader said.

Williams said she's been taking lessons there for seven or eight years. Her sister took ballet, and she followed suit.

"It just brings me joy," Williams said. "I love it. It's like a release to me."

Every Saturday, 48 or so girls take lessons at Jesus University. Founder Helen Brooks said the work teaches them discipline, math and most importantly, confidence.

"For girls to really get to know who they are on the inside. I'm pretty sure, like me, every woman or every girl wished to be a ballerina at one time of their lives," Brooks said. "Everyone can't be a ballerina, but they can they can feel important enough to think of themselves as one."

Taking ballet lessons is expensive, so the goal of Jesus University is to keep it affordable at $25 per month. If parents can't afford it, Brooks said she will find a way to make it affordable.

"It's important because that means other kids get an opportunity," Brooks said.

Especially, she noted, kids of color. Brooks said it's important that they see a changing image of ballerinas too.

Williams isn't shy to add that she's gained confidence through ballet. She said she and her fellow dancers perform often in front of small and large crowds. There is no room to be scared.

She said dancing also keeps her busy and provides a safe space for herself and the other girls participating.

"I think it's a safe space for a lot of girls here," Williams said. "They just feel like they're safe here and they can express themselves."

Brooks said she hopes these lessons can change the "trajectory of their lives, maybe giving them a little bit more of a release or confidence in themselves to start making better choices."

