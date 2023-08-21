Community donates, overwhelms family with bobbleheads after unfortunate mishap

UNION, Ky. — One family went from having a collection of 25 bobbleheads, to zero in the blink of an eye. All of the bobbleheads broke because of some unfortunate human error. The family now has more than 300 bobbleheads and it's all because of your generosity.

"I was not a good handyman, put up a shelf, and it crashed," said David Kennedy. "Destroyed, shattered beyond repair, and I felt terrible as a dad."

The holes from the shelves are still visible in the walls. It's a reminder of what was once there. Those shelves were meant to be a home for Eric Kennedy's bobblehead collection at their new house in Union, but that plan came crashing down.

"Little did I know this would happen and it was just wild the way it all went down," said Eric Kennedy, David's son.

Just when they thought the bobbleheads were gone forever, David posted on social media about his mishap with the shelves and the bobbleheads. Instead of people accepting money from David, strangers started sending them bobbleheads for free.

David Kennedy

"Now we have bobbleheads galore," said David Kennedy. "There's one Marty Brennaman microphone back here that he autographed for me a few days ago."

The family now has more than 300 bobbleheads. Their dining room table looks like a skyline of bobbleheads, including some multiples of Eric's favorite Joey Votto.

"There's a few autographed pictures and autograph ball by Randy Marsh that he gave me personally," said David Kennedy.

"I got to figure out what I'm going to do with all of them because there's a lot, a lot of you gave them to me," said Eric Kennedy.

Out of the hundreds of bobbleheads, they received a few doubles and the family said they know exactly where they're going to be sending them.

"We get to give to Hope Ministries in Florence to be able to help other kids to be able to have an opportunity to have their hands on some of these," said David Kennedy. "It just goes to show people aren't as mean as what some people would lead you to believe that they are that there's still great people out here and they're located right here in the Tri-state area."

As they're getting ready to display all of the new bobbleheads, they're deciding where they're going to go.

"For all of the handy guys out there definitely going to need their help for sure," said David Kennedy.

