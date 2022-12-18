Portion of I-71 to be Memorialized for Patrolman David L. Cole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Representative Cindy Abrams’ (R-Harrison) legislation to designate a portion of I-71 in Hamilton County as the “Patrolman David L. Cole Memorial Highway” this week passed the Ohio Senate and Ohio House as a part of House Bill 578.

Abrams first introduced the legislation to honor Cole in October 2022.

Patrolman Cole served the Cincinnati Police Division for five years. He was killed at age 24 in the line of duty in 1974 near Florence Avenue in Cincinnati while responding to a burglary.

“This is an incredible way to honor the life of Patrolman Cole and his dedicated service to the safety of his community,” Abrams said. “I am grateful that we were able to get this passed as a reminder to recognize the men and women in law enforcement who pay the ultimate sacrifice.”

The bill would designate I-71 North and Southbound between Martin Luther King Drive and Eden Park Drive in Patrolman Cole’s honor.

Cole was survived by his wife, Cheryl, from whom the idea of this legislation arose, both his parents, and his four siblings.

The measure now heads to Governor DeWine to be signed.