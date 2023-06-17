Police: Woman shot and killed in Franklin; suspect identified as Hamilton man

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A woman was shot and killed Saturday morning, Franklin Police said.

Franklin Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Boulder Drive at approximately 12:39 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Franklin Fire/EMS attempted life saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Officers said their initial investigation identify Elijah M. Thomas, from Hamilton, as the suspect. Thomas fired multiple shots striking the victim, before fleeing on foot.

Thomas is male, 26 years old, described as approximately 5’ 8” weighing 135 lbs, last seen wearing all black clothing. While he is from Hamilton, he may be in the Lebanon area, police said.

In a statement, Lt. Pacifico of the Franklin Police said "Charges for Murder and Felonious assault are being signed on Elijah Thomas. If he is seen, do not approach and call 911, Elijah should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Amanda Myers at 937-746-2882.