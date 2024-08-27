Police: Woman stole more than $50,000 over years by convincing patients to pay with cash, pocketing it

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A woman was arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from her employer, the Indiana State Police said.

Jennifer Fullenkamp, 61, was taken into custody on Friday and faces theft and corrupt business influences charges.

Police said in 2023, Fullenkamp's employer, Scheele Orthodontics, reported that "a large number" of patients' payments were "missing and unaccounted for."

According to police, an investigation showed that Fullenkamp was allegedly stealing money while working for the company.

Police said she had been doing this for years.

"Her scheme involved convincing patients to pay for services with cash in exchange for a discount on their bill," police said. "Fullenkamp then stole the cash and altered the computer records to conceal the theft."

Fullenkamp is being held in the Ripley County Jail.

Police did not say when she will appear in court.

Read More:

PD: 4 juveniles arrested after crashing vehicle into gun store, stealing firearms

Commissioner: 5 arrested after fight in Newport over the weekend

Attorney General: 2 men arrested in connection with 2020 murder of 18-year-old in Adams County