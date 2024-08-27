Commissioner: 5 arrested after fight in Newport over the weekend

NEWPORT, Ky. — Five people were arrested after a fight in Newport Saturday night.

Video provided by Wintrr Rose shows what appears to be a large group fighting on W. 10th Street between Liberty and Central. There were at least ten people in the video.

Several individuals were screaming and fighting. Some of the people shown were using objects like frying pans and mops.

You can also hear one person scream "Get off my lawn" at the group.

At one point, you can see flashing lights and a cop car arrive, causing some of them to run.

City Commissioner Ken Rechtin said both adults and juveniles were involved.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct while the fifth was charged with assault.

Rechtin said the city is planning on discussing ways to prevent future incidents.

