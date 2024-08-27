Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCampbell CountyNewport

Actions

Commissioner: 5 arrested after fight in Newport over the weekend

City Commissioner Ken Rechtin said both adults and juveniles were involved. Four people were charged with disorderly conduct while the fifth was charged with assault.
Fight in Newport
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT, Ky. — Five people were arrested after a fight in Newport Saturday night.

Video provided by Wintrr Rose shows what appears to be a large group fighting on W. 10th Street between Liberty and Central. There were at least ten people in the video.

Several individuals were screaming and fighting. Some of the people shown were using objects like frying pans and mops.

You can also hear one person scream "Get off my lawn" at the group.

Commissioner: 5 arrested after fight in Newport over the weekend

At one point, you can see flashing lights and a cop car arrive, causing some of them to run.

City Commissioner Ken Rechtin said both adults and juveniles were involved.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct while the fifth was charged with assault.

Rechtin said the city is planning on discussing ways to prevent future incidents.

Read More:
VIDEO: Violent fight breaks out as police respond to 300+ teens at The Banks
PD: 4 juveniles arrested after crashing vehicle into gun store, stealing firearms
Teens, 18-year-old sentenced for January downtown assault

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Middletown’s trash collection rates to climb due to new Rumpke contract City proposes OTR parking plan, residents and employees still have concerns Community celebrates St. Henry High School's football team after years of work

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.