Attorney General: 2 men arrested in connection with 2020 murder of 18-year-old in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old Adams County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam announced Saturday.

Yost said Jordan Comer, 22, and Latyran "Ty" Haithcock, 25, who are both from Hillsboro, were arrested Saturday morning for 18-year-old Boston Bloomfield's murder.

Bloomfield was killed on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the 200 block of Palmer Road in Seaman, a village in Adams County.

Yost said Comer and Haithcock's arrests were due to a joint investigation from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Highland County Task Force, Highland County Prosecutor's Office and the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

Comer is currently being held at the Adams County Jail, while Haithcock is being held in the Fayette County Jail.

READ MORE:

New project aims to better support teen mothers in Adams County

Hillsboro joins growing list of districts offering free breakfast, lunch to all students

CA man pleads guilty to taking Hillsboro teen across state lines in rape attempt