Police: Truck driver entrapped after crashing into home in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver was entrapped after crashing a commercial truck into a home in Hamilton Township, police said.

Police said in a social media update at 5 p.m. Thursday that officers had responded to Cozaddale-Murdoch Road north of Zoar Road for a reported crash into a residence. They said the driver was entrapped and the road would be shut down for an "extended period of time."

Dispatchers said the scene remains active and could not provide any updates on the driver.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is provided.