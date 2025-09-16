Police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for a man who drove away from his home Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen since, according to an alert sent by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The notice says 78-year-old John Brough has dementia and drove away from his home on Coralberry Court in Mt. Washington at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Brough was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black gym shoes. He stands roughly 6 feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. The alert says Brough has blond hair, though he appears bald in the photo provided; Brough also has blue eyes.

Officials believe Brough could be driving a 2008 tan-colored Ford Escape with a license plate reading JUF4727.

Ohio Attorney General's office

Anyone who may have seen Brough can contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at 513.263.8121.