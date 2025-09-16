Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

missing-man.jpg
Ohio Attorney General's Office
missing-man.jpg
Posted

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for a man who drove away from his home Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen since, according to an alert sent by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The notice says 78-year-old John Brough has dementia and drove away from his home on Coralberry Court in Mt. Washington at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Brough was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black gym shoes. He stands roughly 6 feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds. The alert says Brough has blond hair, though he appears bald in the photo provided; Brough also has blue eyes.

Officials believe Brough could be driving a 2008 tan-colored Ford Escape with a license plate reading JUF4727.

ford escape.png

Anyone who may have seen Brough can contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at 513.263.8121.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Lakota Schools plan school demolitions, expansions, renovations and a tax hike Inmates, including 1 charged with attempted murder, escape from Brown Co. jail Cincinnati's program to get more trees to local homeowners for free is underway

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.