Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OSP: Police chase, officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Adams County

Adams County
WCPO
Adams County
Adams County
Posted
and last updated

MANCHESTER, Ohio — A police chase led to an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Manchester Friday, according to OSP.

Police said the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from someone concerned for their safety, leading to a chase.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man involved in the chase got out of his vehicle and went inside a home located at 4175 Brush Creek Rd.

OSHP said the man was asked to surrender multiple times before he came out of the home with a gun, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, OSHP said, and one trooper had a minor injury not related to the shooting.

The incident also involved the West Union Police Department.

Police said the Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

Our crew on scene reported a heavy police presence in the area Friday night, including multiple emergency agencies.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when we know more information.

WCPO 9 News at 11

More local news:
Ohio GOP lawmakers move to ban telehealth, mail-order abortion pills Childhood cancer survivor chases golf dream while helping others fight cancer West Chester tragedy spurs 'Joshua Alert' bill to help missing kids with autism

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State