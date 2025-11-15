OSP: Police chase, officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Adams County

MANCHESTER, Ohio — A police chase led to an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Manchester Friday, according to OSP.

Police said the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from someone concerned for their safety, leading to a chase.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man involved in the chase got out of his vehicle and went inside a home located at 4175 Brush Creek Rd.

OSHP said the man was asked to surrender multiple times before he came out of the home with a gun, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, OSHP said, and one trooper had a minor injury not related to the shooting.

The incident also involved the West Union Police Department.

Police said the Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

Our crew on scene reported a heavy police presence in the area Friday night, including multiple emergency agencies.

#NOW: There's a significant police presence centered around a rural section of Adams County for the second night in a row.

We're on Brush Creek Rd. where OSHP just landed a helicopter in a field next to us, a couple of troopers loaded into an SUV and drove closer.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/yWjDXpm0Cn — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 15, 2025

This is a breaking news story. We will update when we know more information.