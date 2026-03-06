Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in Cold Spring on US-27

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A man has died after he was hit by a driver on US-27 near Cold Spring, Ky. Thursday evening, according to Cold Spring police.

Police said 42-year-old Ivan Chandler, of Newport, was hit in the northbound lanes of US-27 at around 7:07 p.m. The crash happened in the 5400 block of the road, just south of the exit for the AA Highway.

According to Cold Spring police, officers on the scene found Chandler with serious injuries after the crash. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is still under investigation; police did not say whether the driver involved would face any charges.

