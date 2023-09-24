Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Northbound I-75 reopens after two-vehicle crash

A semi and car were involved; driver of car airlifted to hospital
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 07:44:34-04

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Northbound I-75 has reopened after after a crash early Sunday morning involving a semi and a car, Sharonville police said.

Police responded to I-75 near the 16.1 mile marker at approximately 4:15 a.m. Investigators determined that a car traveling in the center lane came to a stop and was was struck by a semi also traveling northbound.

The driver of the car had to be extricated and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time, Sgt. Taggart of the Sharonville PD said.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, Taggart said.

Taggart said it was unclear why the car came to a stop, and they are investigating.

The crash completely closed this section of I-75 for approximately 45 minutes. Lanes begin to open shortly afterwards and the scene was cleared at around 6:30 a.m., Taggart said.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Pirates overcome 9-run deficit for first time since 1882, beat Reds 13-12 Goshen community rallies around boy for his first football game Acosta leads Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Charlotte

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!