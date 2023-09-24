Police: Northbound I-75 reopens after two-vehicle crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Northbound I-75 has reopened after after a crash early Sunday morning involving a semi and a car, Sharonville police said.

Police responded to I-75 near the 16.1 mile marker at approximately 4:15 a.m. Investigators determined that a car traveling in the center lane came to a stop and was was struck by a semi also traveling northbound.

The driver of the car had to be extricated and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time, Sgt. Taggart of the Sharonville PD said.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, Taggart said.

Taggart said it was unclear why the car came to a stop, and they are investigating.

The crash completely closed this section of I-75 for approximately 45 minutes. Lanes begin to open shortly afterwards and the scene was cleared at around 6:30 a.m., Taggart said.