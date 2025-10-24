Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Man stabbed woman multiple times in Mariemont before jumping from Purple People Bridge

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Adam Schrand | WCPO
CINCINNATI — A man allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times before jumping from the Purple People Bridge into the Ohio River early Friday morning, according to Mariemont police and the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Mariemont police said officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Homewood Road at around 6:25 a.m. Friday morning for a reported assault with injuries. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman had been stabbed multiple times.

Mariemont police said the woman's injuries are considered not life-threatening. By the time officers arrived, the male suspect had already fled from the scene, police said.

Not long after, the man was "encountered by" the Newport Police Department on the Purple People Bridge, Mariemont police said.

After Newport police spoke with the man, he jumped from the bridge into the Ohio River, according to police. He was pulled from the river by Cincinnati and Covington river rescue crews and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Mariemont police and the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The rescue crews were dispatched at around 7:01 a.m., according to CFD.

CFD said roughly 37 firefighters responded to the river to help with the rescue efforts.

The man, whose identity has not been released by police, is being charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

