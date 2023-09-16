Watch Now
Police: Man shot, killed in Goshen Township

Suspect has been arrested; police still searching area for gun used
Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 08:55:10-04

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning, Goshen Police said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a mobile home park off of State Route 28 for reports of a shooting. There, they found an adult male, deceased Chief Bob Rose of the Goshen Township Police said in a statement.

A short time after the initial response, a suspect was located near a local restaurant, Rose said. The suspect resisted officers, and was tased before being taken into custody, Rose said.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

As of 8:00 a.m. Saturday detectives remained on the scene for investigation, and are actively searching the area for the gun used in the shooting, Rose stated.

Rose advises that if you live in the area and find a gun, or a small white bag, do not touch them and to police dispatch 513-732-2231 to have detectives respond for recovery.

