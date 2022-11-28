Watch Now
Police: Man dies after early morning crash in Kennedy Heights

The man has yet to be identified
Posted at 10:12 PM, Nov 27, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal car crash in Kennedy Heights.

The crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

