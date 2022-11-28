Police: Man dies after early morning crash in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal car crash in Kennedy Heights.
The crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole.
The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
