Police: Man dies after being hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi on I-75 near Franklin Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Middletown native Jerry Sprinkle, 50, was walking in the northbound lanes of traffic near mile marker 40 in Warren County around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by an 18-wheeler, investigators said.

Sprinkle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The 62-year-old truck driver was not injured.

According to OSHP, no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not say if they know why Sprinkle was walking in the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

