Police: Man dead after late-night shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine late Tuesday night, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Paris Blye.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 100 block of East Clifton Avenue.

Police said Blye was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A sergeant on the scene previously told us Blye was shot multiple times.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.