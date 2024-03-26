Police: Man bought 350 pounds of nails, scattered them on road through three towns

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A man is facing charges for buying large quantities of nails and scattering them on roads north of Cincinnati, but it's possible he's been at it for nearly a year according to court records and police.

Springdale police said 44-year-old Anthony Dyson, of Cincinnati, was linked to scattered nails found on Crescentville Road in Springdale, Sharonville and West Chester on March 24.

Dyson was arrested by West Chester police in 2023, accused of throwing nails out of a moving car, but Butler County court records do not show any charges filed against Dyson.

In this most recent incident, however, Dyson faces three charges of placing hazardous materials on a highway.

According to court documents, police determined that between December 2023 and March 2024, Dyson bought 350 pounds of nails from a store in Evendale.

The nails Dyson purchased were the same kind of nails found scattered through roadways in Springdale and other nearby communities, according to court documents.

In order to determine whether Dyson was the person throwing the nails in the roads, court documents said police sprayed some of the store's nails with a liquid that can only be seen under ultraviolet light.

Then, on Monday, officers found around 60 nails scattered on Cresentville Road near Strategic Parkway and 70 more on Crescentville near Chesterdale Road, according to court documents.

From there, officers were able to determine the nails collected from the road were coated in the luminescent varnish.

Springdale police said although residents in Springdale, Sharonville and West Chester have been reporting nails destroying their vehicle tires since June 2023, the charges against Dyson are only for the investigation surrounding the most recent incident on Crescentville Road.

In December, WCPO spoke with several residents in West Chester, Springdale and surrounding areas. Those residents said they have complained about finding nails in their tires for a long time.

"I thought some crazy lady was flattening my tires or something," Springdale resident Kishira Miller told WCPO in November. "I'm constantly having flat tires."

Miller said at the time she had to replace four tires in a matter of weeks, spending more than $1,000 to fix her flats.

Springdale police said they compared the nails people were finding in their tires and determined they were all the same kind of nails — and not ones that matched any nearby construction sites.

Dyson was given a $15,000 bond, of which he has to pay 10%. He was arraigned in a Hamilton County courtroom Tuesday morning.