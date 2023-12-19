Watch Now
West Chester man accused of throwing nails in the road in court, charged with vandalism

Questions about whether the crimes are connected to complaints in other areas
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 16:59:11-05

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police may have caught the person known as the "nail bandit."

Residents in West Chester, Springdale and surrounding areas have complained about nails they believe have been intentionally thrown in the road for years.

"I thought some crazy lady was flattening my tires or something," Springdale resident Kishira Miller told WCPO in November. "I'm constantly having flat tires."

Miller said at the time she had to replace four tires in a matter of weeks, spending more than $1,000 to fix her flats.

She isn't the only person experiencing this issue. Multiple residents said they've had to replace their tires after driving over small nails — including local police.

"Our mechanics started to look at the tires and look at the nails, and it was the same kind of nail we were getting them from those — it was not from the construction we had going on here," said Springdale Police Officer Keenan Riordan.

Riordan said they've had undercover officers out in unmarked cars in hopes of seeing the crime with their own eyes, but no luck.

West Chester police were able to arrest one man, Anthony Dyson, accused of throwing nails out of a moving car. He appeared in a Butler County courtroom on Tuesday, but declined to speak with WCPO.

Springdale police said they were working with West Chester to see if Dyson's crimes are connected to the nails, but at this time they haven't been able to connect them. Dyson is back in court Jan. 30.

