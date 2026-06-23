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Police: Man arrested after reports of 'inappropriate statements' to juveniles in Mount Washington

Cincinnati police
WCPO
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday after he was reportedly driving around Mount Washington making "inappropriate statements."

According to police, 61-year-old Steven Parker was charged with criminal child enticement and menacing by stalking Tuesday.

Police said the arrest came after several juveniles reported a man driving around the Mount Washington neighborhood and making inappropriate statements.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Personal Crimes Squad is investigating the offense. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the major offenders unit at 513-352-3542.

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