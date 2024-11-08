Watch Now
Police issue statewide Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old

Shane Steven Smith
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued statewide for a missing child out of Columbus who police believe has been abducted.

According to a press release by the Columbus Police Department, Makenzie Hall, 13, was last at 10:08 a.m. in Franklin County, Ohio on South Huron Ave.

Hall is described as being 5'07" and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. she was last seek wearing a dark grey hoodie, white shoes and a pink backpack.

The suspect's name is Shane Steven Smith, 48. He is described as 5'11", weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with OH plate number HRW1901.

Anyone with information related to Makenzie Hall or Shane Steven Smith is asked to call 911 immediately.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

