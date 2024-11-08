Police issue statewide Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued statewide for a missing child out of Columbus who police believe has been abducted.

According to a press release by the Columbus Police Department, Makenzie Hall, 13, was last at 10:08 a.m. in Franklin County, Ohio on South Huron Ave.

Ohio Amber Alert

Hall is described as being 5'07" and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. she was last seek wearing a dark grey hoodie, white shoes and a pink backpack.

The suspect's name is Shane Steven Smith, 48. He is described as 5'11", weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Ford Ranger with OH plate number HRW1901.

Anyone with information related to Makenzie Hall or Shane Steven Smith is asked to call 911 immediately.

You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.