Police investigating arrest in viral Facebook video involving at least 8 officers at Government Square

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and the Citizen Complaint Authority have launched an investigation after video of an arrest on Government Square went viral.

A video recorded and posted to Facebook by Eddie Lee shows the Saturday arrest at Government Square involving at least eight officers. It happened at approximately 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Fifth Street, according to Lieutenant Johnathan Cunningham with the Cincinnati Police Department.

The video begins with a police officer pointing a Taser gun at a man, with a woman standing between the two.

RAW: 'Excessive' arrest investigated by police

The woman screams "Please don't shoot" to the police officer.

Then the officer fires his Taser at the man, nearly hitting the woman. The man appears to have caught the wires before it could make full contact.

The officer told the man to put his hands behind his back while the woman continued to stand between the two of them.

Another officer arrived just before the originally-engaged officer pushed the woman, causing her to fall into the arms of the second officer.

With the woman no longer standing between them, the first officer grabs the man and pushes him down onto a nearby bench. Two more officers who arrived on the scene also assisted in trying to pin down the man.

Two officers were on top of the individual when one of them used pepper spray. Afterward, the cops backed up and the man can be seen wrapping his arms around his face.

At least three officers then surrounded the man sitting on the bench. One officer wearing a blue shirt pointed his Taser at the individual yelling "Put your hands behind your back now!"

That officer fired a shot with the Taser, striking the man and causing him to slide off the bench in pain.

The officers turned the man over on the ground and arrested him.

Marc Price | WCPO Police presence on Saturday at Government Square

Officers also arrested Lee after he recorded the video. At one point in the video, one of the officers responding drew his gun and turned to face Lee as another officer asked Lee to back up.

Lee was charged with "obstructing" the arrest and "hampering" the officer attempting to make the arrest, according to court documents. He was released on an own recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to pay for his release, but will be expected to report to court at a later date.

Lt. Cunningham sent out the following statement Wednesday afternoon about the arrest:

We, as an agency understand that a video such as this generates many comments, concerns, and opinions, and can diminish the public’s trust. We are committed to transparency and the safety of our officers and citizens will always remain a top priority. Situations such as this allow us all to have honest conversations to grow together, learn together, and maximize our full potential as a strong city. Currently, this incident is under investigation by CPD, as well as the Citizen Complaint Authority, which provides a neutral, independent review of the incident. Lt. Johnathan Cunningham

Police have not said why the man was being arrested, or what prompted officers to approach the man.

The identity of the man arrested has not been released.

WCPO 9 is digging into CPD's use of force policy to determine if they followed proper protocol. We're also working to get more information about the arrest and to speak to Eddie Lee. Check this story for updates.