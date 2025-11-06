Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into business on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — No one was injured when an intoxicated driver crashed into a building on Ridge Avenue in Oakley early Thursday morning, police at the scene told us.

Officers who responded to the crash scene said two people were in the car at the time of the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the driver was intoxicated and hit a pole on Ridge Avenue before crashing into the Sherwin Williams store.

No one was hurt or taken to hospitals for treatment, police told us.

Police did not say whether the damage done to the store would impact its operations. Police also did not say what charges anyone involved in the crash may face.