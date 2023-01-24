Watch Now
I-275 at Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge reopens in both directions after multiple crashes caused closure

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 09:25:41-05

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — I-275 at the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge is back open after multiple crashes caused a closure in both directions.

According to a Dearborn County dispatcher and a Boone County dispatcher, a semi jackknifed which caused a chain reaction of additional crashes.

No injuries have been reported.

The upcoming winter weather will likely lead to dangerous road conditions that could cause crashes across the region. Here's a live look at the traffic across the Tri-State.

