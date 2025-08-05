Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Human remains discovered by kayaker near River Road

River road human remains.png
Ray Pfeffer
River road human remains.png
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Human remains were discovered by a kayaker on the Ohio River last weekend, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said remains were found near the 2300 block of River Road on Saturday afternoon. Police said they and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office are investigating; police did not release many details when we reached out for information.

On Monday, the coroner's office listed the remains on its report, but circumstances of the person's death were still pending. The coroner's office had also not yet identified the remains.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Police: Man shot outside Roselawn bar, hospitalized with serious injuries Cincinnati City Council to discuss funding, other measures for public safety Woman injured in violent Cincinnati fight releases video thanking supporters

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.