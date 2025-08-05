Police: Human remains discovered by kayaker near River Road

CINCINNATI — Human remains were discovered by a kayaker on the Ohio River last weekend, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said remains were found near the 2300 block of River Road on Saturday afternoon. Police said they and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office are investigating; police did not release many details when we reached out for information.

On Monday, the coroner's office listed the remains on its report, but circumstances of the person's death were still pending. The coroner's office had also not yet identified the remains.